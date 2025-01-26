Panda-mania: Washington's National Zoo Introduces Bao Li and Ging Bao Pandas

Associated Press

Rain began falling in parched Southern California on Saturday in a boon for firefighters who were mopping up multiple wildfires. Los Angeles County crews spent much of the week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds Jan. 7. Most of the region was expected to get get around an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation over several days, but “the threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario” of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills, the National Weather Service said on social media.