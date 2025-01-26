Panda-mania: Washington's National Zoo Introduces Bao Li and Ging Bao Pandas
The Smithsonian National Zoo welcomed pandas Bao Li and Ging Bao with a grand celebration, highlighting the species' conservation efforts.
An alligator-like reptile has found a new home after city staff discovered it had been living in a Toronto residence for over a decade, contrary to the city's bylaws. Toronto Animal Services says it was alerted in December about a spectacled caiman, a reptile that's part of the same animal family as alligators and crocodiles, at a home in the city. The owner had been in possession of the caiman for 12 years but was unaware that it was illegal, said Jasmine Herzog, manager of the enforcement and
Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.
“This study is a total game changer.”
The Western state has been battling fierce wildfires for weeks.
Check the app for clear skies! A pair of solar storm may spark displays of the Aurora Borealis across Canada tonight and possibly again on Saturday night!
Prepare for potential whiteouts, power outages, and ice shoves as a feisty system crosses the province to start the week
U.S. President Donald Trump’s apparent shift away from green energy — particularly offshore wind — has some people in Newfoundland and Labrador worried about the implications for their future. The Port of Argentia acts as an infrastructure transition point for wind energy projects in the United States. The CBC’s Carolyn Stokes has that story.
With parts of Los Angeles County still smoldering from wildfires, the expected rain this weekend would seem like a welcome relief. But how the rain falls could make the difference between a disaster respite or a disaster repeat.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity demand is becoming a key focal point in the global fight against climate change.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30As the world’s largest polluter, China holds outsized sway over whether emissions
Things to do on the Galápagos Islands include spending time with local wildlife and hiking to the rim of one of the world's largest volcanic craters.
Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.
Rain began falling in parched Southern California on Saturday in a boon for firefighters who were mopping up multiple wildfires. Los Angeles County crews spent much of the week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds Jan. 7. Most of the region was expected to get get around an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation over several days, but “the threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario” of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills, the National Weather Service said on social media.
We should not be forced to continue to rely on oil, a global commodity subject to supply cuts, blockades, and wars.
Five animals from the sanctuary had to be put down and 23 have since been rehomed.
Over 1,100 firefighters were “strategically pre-positioned” across Southern California to address "ongoing critical fire weather," Cal Fire said.
A photographer went out into a snowy field in Saskatchewan earlier this month as the temperature dropped to -8 degrees F with a thermos full of near-boiling water and took part in a wintertime ritual when temperatures are well below freezing.
A simple legal strategy could spell the end of the fledging industry, which had been poised for renewal. But it may also backfire.
Footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user in Galway City, Ireland shows the impact of Storm Eowyn as several large trees were completely ripped from the ground. In a video posted by user @itsHeffo, a number of felled trees lay on their side, with the 114mph winds having brought them down, exposing large areas of roots and soil underneath. On Friday morning, a record-breaking wind speed of 183kmh (114 mph) was measured in Mace Head, Co Galway in Ireland, Met Eireann said. The previous highest wind speed on record was 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick, according to the weather service.
Disruption continues with more weather alerts for heavy rain and strong wind, Met Office warns.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s promise to go all in on fossil fuels includes praise for coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that's long been in decline.