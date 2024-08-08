Pandas at the San Diego Zoo | Morning Blend
Two new giant pandas are making their eagerly-awaited public debut at the San Diego Zoo. These are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years!
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
Canadians along the East Coast could feel Debby's impacts later this coming weekend.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
The tragic incident occurred during a free flight training session for a bird show
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
Green hydrogen is poised to transform the energy landscape. Explore the top 10 nations investing in this clean energy source, along with its production methods, applications, and the challenges it faces.
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)
The Marine Mammal Center said intensity is currently at peak and it’s currently unknown how long the situation will last. Here's what to know.
In August of 2023, wind-driven fires erupted across Hawaii. Local authorities reported a tragic loss, with at least 102 lives claimed in and around the town of Lahaina. These wildfires were fueled by a significant pressure gradient, with a ridge of high pressure to the north and the presence of Hurricane Dora to the south.
CALGARY — WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week, and the decreased capacity means it will have to cut flights across its network for the "foreseeable future."
Flooding hit North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday, August 6, and rain and wind persisted on Wednesday, August 7, as Storm Debby passed through the region.Footage filmed by Christopher Pruitt shows cars driving through floodwaters in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and strong winds lashing the beach on Wednesday.Pruitt told Storyful that Wednesday was rainy but mainly windy, as the storm took a turn towards Charleston.“It isn’t heading directly towards us anymore,” Pruitt said.Debby had the power to bring
The former Category 1 storm that made landfall in Florida was downgraded to a tropical storm and is moving “very slowly” off the South Carolina coast.
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.