Panel discussion
Our panel this week consist of Ryan Gorman, host of the Ryan Gorman show on news radio WFLA and I-Heart radio and our political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus. We discuss the presidential race, the upcoming RNC, and more.
At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have...
While a slow drip of Democrats is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, an untold number seems to be hoping he will take a look at the polling that suggests he stands a good chance of losing the general election and read the room.
The South Carolina senator claimed that the former president’s comments were taken “out of context.”
Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.
In his first solo press conference since his June debate performance, Biden repeatedly insisted he will remain in the 2024 presidential race
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi
VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up.“The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our
Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.
OTTAWA — Mark Carney would be an "outstanding addition" to federal politics, the prime minister said Thursday, in response to speculation that he is trying to recruit the former Bank of Canada governor to join his cabinet.
“The data shows if you wanted a single best predictor,” says Rutgers Professor Harry Crane, “one source of information to know what’s going on in the elections - it’s the prediction markets.” And he warns the Republicans “shouldn’t just spike the ball just yet.”
Donald Trump jumped at the chance to mock President Joe Biden for mistakenly referring to him as his vice president during a highly scrutinized news conference Thursday.Biden, after being asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to beat Trump if she were the Democratic nominee, replied, “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be vice president.”Mere minutes later, the presumptive GOP nominee posted on Truth Socia