Panic after gas leak at chemical factory spreads across city and residents asked to stay indoors

A gas leak from a chemical company in Maharashtra caused panic among residents as it spread across the city as a blanket of smoke, reports say (NDTV/Screengrab)

A gas leak from a chemical company in Thane in the southwestern state of Maharashtra in India caused panic among residents on Thursday evening as it spread across the city, reports said.

Residents reported reduced visibility in Ambernath town in Thane, itchy eyes, throat irritation and breathing issues.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a smog-like haze over roads in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath as state authorities deployed emergency teams to investigate the cause of the leak.

Visibility was reportedly reduced due to the thick smoke that enveloped the area. Authorities urged people to remain indoors as investigations began.

The leak was later attributed to a possible chemical reaction due to high temperatures. However, an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the exact nature of the gas that was leaked.

The disaster management cell of Ambernath said they were also making plans to avoid such situations in the future. “As fumes spread to the streets we immediately rushed to the spot and checked everything,” an unidentified government officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

As visuals of haze-covered roads from the gas leak went viral, residents reported that fumes had spread toward the railway tracks, leading to a temporary disruption of train services.

🚨 Maharashtra: Gas leak at a chemical factory in Ambarnath spreads across the city. Residents face reduced visibility, itchy eyes, and throat irritation. Emergency teams are on-site, and authorities urge people to stay indoors. Investigation into the cause is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/t5ZasUWElE — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) September 12, 2024

Ambernath, known for its numerous chemical factories, has faced similar incidents in the past. In 2021, a gas leak at another factory resulted in over 30 people being hospitalised.

It was reported that the factory operations have been halted​ for now. According to media reports, the local residents shut their doors and windows in panic to prevent the gas from entering their homes.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), was quoted as saying by The Business Standard that the situation was now under control and no injuries or hospitalisations have been reported.