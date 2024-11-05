MAGA Meltdown as Trump Text Blast Begs Supporters to Vote

A Donald Trump Election Day text blast came tinged with desperation—the GOP nominee’s campaign team slammed his own supporters for not turning out in great enough numbers four years ago to earn victory over Joe Biden.

“If just 1% more of President Trump’s supporters responded to texts like this in 2020, we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in today,” read the campaign text, sent out this afternoon. “The fact is, Democrats have the money, the media, and the full weight of the DC establishment behind them. And at this moment, the Democrat Machine is out in full force for Kamala. She will have gained millions of votes by the time you’re done reading this message. If we’re going to keep up, we need you to show up and vote.”

“Please don’t be the reason we wake up tomorrow with President-Elect Kamala Harris ,” the text added. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

The attempted guilt-trip is only the latest sign of the Trump team softening its typically braggadocious tone—and conceding the possibility of defeat. Trump’s bluster first faltered on Sunday, when he admitted in a phone interview with ABC News that Harris could beat him on Election Day.

“I guess you could lose, can lose,” Trump said , even as he expressed confidence he would win. “I mean, that happens, right? But I think I have a pretty substantial lead, but, you could say, yeah, yeah, you could lose. Bad things could happen. You know, things happen, but it’s going to be interesting.”

The remark was a subtle shift from the self-assured confidence displayed when it came to his election chances during the weeks leading up to the election.

Both candidates will soon have their answer. As polls begin to close on the evening of Nov. 5, the country moves closer to knowing who its next commander in chief will be.

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.