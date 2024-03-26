Panthers’ Canales explains why Corbett is ‘naturally built’ for big position change

The Carolina Panthers’ spending spree in the trenches has left one major veteran player in a state of transition.

Austin Corbett, the Panthers’ starting right guard over the past two seasons, has been displaced from his previous post next to right tackle Taylor Moton. With former Miami Dolphins lineman Robert Hunt signing a five-year, $100 million contract earlier this month, the plan for Corbett, 28, is to move center.

Corbett, who is coming off his second major knee injury in as many seasons, will work between Hunt and new left guard Damien Lewis in hopes of creating a more protective pocket for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who was sacked 62 times last season.

Head coach Dave Canales, who has yet to work with Corbett, is optimistic about the position swap.

“For us to have the opportunity to go get that guards that we did — to add Austin into that mix at center — to be able to piece it all together, the continuity of the tackles with a couple of new guys — a lot of guys just talking along the line — it’s just really a dream scenario,” Canales said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Lakes. “And so, I love this challenge. I love this challenge for Austin, to really branch out of his comfort zone a little bit at this time, but I also just — forget about the football part — I just love the personal chemistry of what we’re building there, because the offensive line is definitely about chemistry.”

Dec 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) and Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Corbett played offensive tackle in college at the University of Nevada. And while he played some tackle early on his career with the Cleveland Browns, he has taken the majority of his NFL snaps at guard, working on both the left and right sides during his time in the league.

The position switch will take some adjustment, but Canales thinks Corbett has the makeup to make the most of the change.

“Well, it’s a specific role for a guy whose a leader,” Canales said. “You can get away with it when a guy isn’t vocal. You can get away with it when a guy isn’t a true alpha type of personality. You can get away with that, but you’d really like your center to be like the middle linebacker, to be the quarterback of the offensive line. (Corbett) is that. He’s a man’s man. When he talks people listen. He’s just naturally built for this.”

With Moton and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu staying at their respective longtime positions, and Lewis and Hunt on board in the middle with Corbett, Canales has a lot of hope the reworked offensive line that will be guided by new position coach Joe Gilbert this season.

“I know that there will be some changes, there will be things that happen that’ll be out of our control,” Canales said. “But from Day 1, I just can’t help but feel really good going into this season with the front five that we have right now — and Austin being the center of that.”

Quick hits

▪ Canales said newly added linebacker Josey Jewell is a “leader of men.” The head coach said Jewell and Shaq Thompson are both capable of being the main communicator with the defense at inside linebacker. Canales alluded to both being options to wear the microphone helmet on defense.

▪ Canales said Hunt was the top priority for the Panthers in free agency. Hunt represents the attitude that Canales and GM Dan Morgan want in the trenches at right guard. Canales wants to build the run game with him as a key cog.

▪ The first-year head coach said he’s been watching newly acquired wideout Diontae Johnson for a long time. Canales raved about his versatility on the boundary and inside in the slot. Canales said Johnson has a “really dynamic style to his play that I feel like we were missing.”

▪ Canales said he expects free-agent pass rusher D.J. Wonnum to miss organized team activities but declined to offer a timeline for his return or delve into the player’s quad injury from this past season. Canales added that he was comfortable with the current pass rusher group, and acknowledged that the team has “high hopes” for last year’s third-round pick, D.J. Johnson. He also added that second-year pass rusher Eku Leota flashed potential last season, specifically pointing out his performance against Chicago.

▪ The Panthers currently have two quarterbacks on their roster, but they’ll add to the position this offseason. When asked about the third spot, Canales said he didn’t view it as a developmental job. Instead, Canales said he’d prefer someone with experience at the third spot because that experience adds value to the room. With that said, look for the Panthers to add another veteran arm to the mix this offseason.

▪ Canales expressed optimism about the tight end group currently on the roster. He pointed out that he and tight ends coach Pat McPherson, while both were working with the Seahawks, scouted Tommy Tremble as a draft prospect and are intrigued by the growth he’s had during his three-year career. Canales also expressed confidence in fellow holdovers, Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan. Canales and McPherson worked with Sullivan in Seattle during his rookie season in 2021.