Panthers dismiss Newton to tend to personal matter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was dismissed from organized team activities to tend to a personal matter in the Atlanta area.

Newton isn't missing much at OTAs, where he has been an idle observer while progressing in his return from offseason shoulder surgery.

Head coach Ron Rivera didn't disclose the nature of Newton's absence beyond saying it was scheduled in advance and the Panthers are not concerned.

"Obviously it's all voluntary, but he was nice enough to let us know he wasn't gonna be able to make it. So we appreciate that," Rivera said.

Newton had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the last two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on the former league MVP's partially torn rotator cuff.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he has not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.

