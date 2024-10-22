Panthers QB Andy Dalton involved in minor car accident in Charlotte, team confirms

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton smiles as he walks to practice with his teammates on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a minor car accident in Charlotte that did not result in any injuries requiring hospitalization.

A team spokesperson confirmed to The Charlotte Observer Tuesday evening that the 36-year-old Dalton, his three children and the family’s dog were in his car driving westbound on Sardis Road approaching Providence Road when the accident occurred.

No one from the Dalton family — including Dalton’s two sons, Nash and Noah, and daughter, Finley — was transported by emergency medical personnel.

The quarterback is “being evaluated by team medical personnel,” the team spokesperson said, adding that those are all the details the team will pass along at this time.

News of Dalton’s accident surfaced just past 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a social media post that included a picture with Dalton exchanging information with first responders. Airbags were deployed, according to the shared photo.

Dalton has spent the last season and a half with the Panthers after being signed by Carolina in March of 2023. He has started the last five contests for the Panthers, and head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that Dalton would be the Panthers’ starter on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

This is a developing story.