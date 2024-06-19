Panthers see another chance at Cup slip away, fall to Oilers 5-3 in Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers fended off elimination yet again by beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night.
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after the second round in February for signing an incorrect scorecard.
While nothing is set in stone, it looks as if at least one move could be made based on how the team looked at practice Monday.
Kelce was all smiles during his Father's Day outing with the fellow pro-athletes
The U.S. men's national basketball team fell short of the medal podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but it has a chance at redemption in Paris.
Watch: Grapevine resident and ex-SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau stopped to sign an autograph for a fan during his victory at the U.S. Open
Schauffele understands McIlroy's pain — to a point.
"Time flies," the Indiana Fever guard wrote alongside an adorable photo of herself as a kid
Justin Fields explained the culture difference between the Bears and Steelers.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is always a marked man.
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Corey Conners found the fairway and the green on the final hole of the U.S. Open, a closing par at Pinehurst No. 2 that landed him in the Olympics for Canada for the second time.
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — The temptation would be to refer to a change in the scorecard procedure as the “Jordan Rule," only because Jordan Spieth was the most recent example. Players now have an additional 15 minutes to correct their scorecard before it is deemed to have been returned.
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.
Where will we see McIlroy next?
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice made the short trip from his home to the Florida Panthers' practice facility on Monday morning in a pretty good mood and rightly so. The sunshine was bright, the temperature was warm and his team was one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON (AP) — Short jumpers rolled off the rim and 3-pointers went in and out. Even free throws were a challenge for Luka Doncic in the clinching game of the NBA Finals.
He’s done something not even Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux did in the Stanley Cup Final.
Connor McDavid led the Edmonton Oilers out of a horrendous start, all the way to the playoffs and into the Stanley Cup Final.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $7.25 million.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oh, you thought going to a WNBA basketball game might be an escape from the arguments and polarization that are so common in American life these days? Ha, good one.