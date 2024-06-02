Papercut artist works with historians to tell little-known Black history of Lawrence
Papercut artist Rosa Leff began working with retired KU professor Jeanne Klein to tell the under-appreciated Black history of Lawrence.
Papercut artist Rosa Leff began working with retired KU professor Jeanne Klein to tell the under-appreciated Black history of Lawrence.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican volunteer searcher criticized in the past by the government has found more human remains in Mexico City and officials have attacked her for it — again.
An RCMP officer was sent to hospital after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle in northwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, police say.The officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 40 near Neilburg, about 215 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release.The suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver then reversed, hitting the front of the RCMP vehicle.The driver then drove forward, turned around, and rammed
Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction
Juliano Santana, 49, is accused of abducting his 16-year-old stepdaughter, driving to the parking lot of her residence and shooting her before turning the gun on himself.
Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea
“She mentioned that she has also been having problems receiving cold cream of wheat,” the police report said.
WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b
Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury in Idaho unanimously agreed Saturday that convicted killer Chad Daybell deserves the death penalty for the gruesome murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children, ending a grim case that began in 2019 with a search for two missing children.
Jeffrey Swartz, a former Florida state judge, says it's unwise of former U.S. president Donald Trump to attack the judge handling his New York criminal case. 'It's just not going to work for Donald Trump and it doesn't work for anybody else.'
“You do not deserve forgiveness," Nicole Schmidt said of Brian's mom, Roberta Laundrie, at CrimeCon 2024
The 60-year-old woman was diabetic, didn’t have her medicine with her and was considered “endangered,” sheriff’s officials said.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had
Investigators confirmed “there was some bullying taking place” in Sammy Teusch’s life, both in and out of school, before the boy died on May 5
Four other teenage boys are on conditional bail after being arrested earlier this week.
The teenager previously alleged that her stepfather sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions
The woman hit the girl with a belt and gave her a bath that caused severe burns, according to Arlington police.
Chad Daybell was sentenced to death Saturday upon the recommendation of the jury that convicted him of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the killings of his first wife and two children of his second wife in a case fueled by power, sex, money and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs.