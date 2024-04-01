What the papers say – April 2
JK Rowling’s challenge to Scottish lawmakers and the latest in Westminster are making headlines on Tuesday.
The Metro and the Daily Mail both focus on JK Rowling, as the world-famous author dares police to arrest her over the SNP’s new hate crime law.
Tuesday’s METRO Scotland: “JK Rowling: Come And Arrest Me” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sVwPVfVaBC
Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Arrest Me!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jYDxTZf1Wk
The i and the Daily Telegraph focus on the latest simmering troubles experienced by the Conservative Party, with the economy “not enough” to save them at the ballot box.
Tuesday’s i – “Economy will not be enough to save Sunak, Tories warned” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XlSuXz3gaD
Tuesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Stealth tax raid on 1.6 million pensioners” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oe19M6S1bB
The Guardian also focuses on the Tories, with an analysis by the paper claiming the Conservatives have failed to live up to its levelling up goals.
Tuesday’s GUARDIAN: “Tories accused as zero progress on half of levelling up goals laid bare” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f6ca6COVg9
The Daily Express turns its focus to health, as doctors call for “drastic action” to tackle Britain’s “obesity crisis”.
Tuesday's front page: 10M JUNK FOOD ADDICTS COSTING BRITAIN BILLIONS #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/oB1azU8A5m pic.twitter.com/mJhMztYSDG
The Daily Mirror also devoted its front to health, running with a piece on unobtainable appointments with general practitioners.
Tuesday’s Daily MIRROR: “Doctor Won’t See You Now…” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7CVsXrXpSZ
The Sun leads with a story on the “rage” at Team GB’s Union Jack.
Tuesday’s SUN: “Union Joke” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q55KHB2sdq
The Times looks abroad for its splash as it is claimed Israel launched an airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.
Tuesday’s TIMES: “Iranian general killed as ‘Israel bombs consulate’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7ErCjhpjVR
Also, looking abroad, the Financial Times runs a story on local government elections in Turkey that may spell trouble for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 2 April https://t.co/01qCT1erHJ pic.twitter.com/sHIAQrXvML
Lastly, the Daily Star leads with a piece urging Britons to look at seagulls in a different light.
Tuesday’s Daily STAR: “Hug a gull” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/udqTZvIUJ4
