What the papers say – April 22

PA Reporter
·2 min read

Criticism of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of protests leads many of the papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mail reports Jewish leaders have called for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley after an antisemitism campaigner was threatened with arrest at a pro-Palestine protest.

The Telegraph says the PM has refused to back Sir Mark, while The Times reports voters are losing faith in the police after a spate of scandals and rise in offences such as shoplifting and cybercrime.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak warning Labour it must pass the Government’s Rwanda Bill.

Mr Sunak is under pressure to make last-minute concessions in order to get the Bill through, according to The Guardian.

The i says the Government is heading towards a new pay clash with public sector workers before the General Election.

The Daily Mirror leads with Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to honour the legacy of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Metro reports a headteacher has called for school days to be extended to 12 hours in order to break pupils’ addiction to their mobile phones.

The Financial Times leads with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning the country has no time to lose in receiving US aid funding.

And The Sun says British holiday flights are being deliberately jammed by Russia.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jury finds Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after

  • Seattle police release body cam footage of deadly pedophile sting operation

    Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.

  • John Legend Goes Apoplectic on ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

    MSNBCSinger John Legend eviscerated Donald Trump in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday, calling the former president a racist “in the core of his being.”Appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki to discuss his work in criminal justice reform, Legend began by talking about his personal connection to the issue, telling viewers that while growing up in Springfield, Ohio, he had an early introduction to the criminal justice system. His mother, along with other family members, he revealed, had spen

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

    A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.

  • 2 children dead, 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into building holding child's birthday party

    Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.

  • Bricks of cocaine found in lamp offer clue into a Homestead woman’s deadly carjacking

    There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.

  • In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc

  • Accused of double murder: The grandmother, her boyfriend and the couple who hosted anti-government religious meetings

    Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

  • 'Reckless' RCMP conduct led to drug-charge acquittal, judge says

    It was a traffic stop that ended in the seizure of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.But a woman from Williams Lake, B.C., was acquitted of consequent trafficking charges after a judge ordered the evidence to be excluded from her trial, citing several breaches of her Charter rights related to a search of her vehicle and failure to get her timely access to a lawyer."After consideration of the reckless and cavalier conduct of police and the multiple breaches of the Charter, I am of the view that the admi

  • Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director

  • Former Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty over fatally shooting 12-year-old in the back

    A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.

  • Umar Zameer found not guilty of murder in Toronto cop's death

    Jurors have found Umar Zameer not guilty of all criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Toronto police officer Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, after he ran over Northrup with his car in an underground parking garage beneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. Both Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes, investigating a stabbing that night. The verdict means the Crown did not prove beyond a

  • Canada’s gold heist: Inside one of the biggest thefts in the annals of crime

    The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.

  • N.J. Rabbi Who Hired Hit Men to Kill Wife Dies in Prison

    Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha

  • Texas Boy, 10, Admits to Fatally Shooting a Sleeping Man When He Was 7 — but Now He Won't Face Charges

    The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said the boy confessed to using his grandfather’s gun to commit the murder

  • Train driver who took photos up sleeping woman’s skirt spared jail term

    Paolo Barone, wearing his work uniform, repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout his 45-minute rail journey.

  • Missing Man Was Found Headless in Fish Tank in 2018 — But Who Killed Him?

    Brian Egg's case is featured on 'Unsolved,' hosted by James Patterson and streaming on Fox Nation

  • 'She touched so many people': Monument to Jennifer Casey nearly finished

    A monument in Kamloops, B.C., to Halifax-born Capt. Jennifer Casey almost four years after her death means a lot to those remembering her.Work still remains to be done on the base of the structure, but the local community has been invited to see it in its current form. Casey, 35, was a public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and former journalist. She died on May 17, 2020 when the aircraft she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops.Casey was taking part in a Snowbird's cross-c

  • Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

    NEW YORK (AP) — A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witn