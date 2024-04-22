What the papers say – April 22

Criticism of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of protests leads many of the papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mail reports Jewish leaders have called for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley after an antisemitism campaigner was threatened with arrest at a pro-Palestine protest.

Monday's Daily MAIL: "Jewish Leaders Call On Met Chief To Quit"

The Telegraph says the PM has refused to back Sir Mark, while The Times reports voters are losing faith in the police after a spate of scandals and rise in offences such as shoplifting and cybercrime.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM refuses to back under-fire Met chief'

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak warning Labour it must pass the Government’s Rwanda Bill.

Monday's Daily EXPRESS: "Stop Meddling! PM Warns Labour It Must Pass Rwanda Bill"

Mr Sunak is under pressure to make last-minute concessions in order to get the Bill through, according to The Guardian.

Monday's GUARDIAN: "PM faces calls to put Afghan concession in Rwanda bill"

The i says the Government is heading towards a new pay clash with public sector workers before the General Election.

Monday's i – "Tories face new pay clash with public sector workers before autumn election"

The Daily Mirror leads with Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to honour the legacy of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Metro reports a headteacher has called for school days to be extended to 12 hours in order to break pupils’ addiction to their mobile phones.

The Financial Times leads with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning the country has no time to lose in receiving US aid funding.

Monday's FINANCIAL Times: "Kyiv has no time to lose in deploying US weapons cash, Zelensky warns"

And The Sun says British holiday flights are being deliberately jammed by Russia.