What the papers say – April 24
The biggest boost for defence in a generation features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Wednesday.
The Telegraph, the i and the Daily Mail lead with the increase in Britain’s defence spending to put the nation on a “war footing”.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'War footing as PM ramps up defence spending'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/EhTwtKsSNF
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 23, 2024
Wednesday's front page: Tories unveil UK’s biggest hike to military spending for a generation #TomorrowsPapersToday
Latest by: @ChaplainChloe @janemerrick23 @HugoGye @DavidParsley50 https://t.co/LsH8dTxSuP pic.twitter.com/J2tuPiYexK
— i newspaper (@theipaper) April 23, 2024
Daily Mail: Biggest boost for defence in a generation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J3zR85ZNnL
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024
The Times and the Guardian say Mr Sunak will boost defence funding to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).
The Times: Child among five killed in Channel dinghy accident #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j4tHzYSrDI
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024
The Guardian: PM to raise defence spending andput arms industry on ‘war footing’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OL2QBDYD4i
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024
While the Daily Express says the Prime Minister will cut 70,000 civil service jobs to be able to fund the defence spending.
Wednesday's front page: About time too! Civil service job cuts to pay for defence boost#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/y9ebfoYeiC pic.twitter.com/PLdbvw4fDV
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 23, 2024
The Independent asks the Prime Minister to “think again” after the recent passing of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.
Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/0WvhVO1LHX
— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 23, 2024
The Metro reports on a seven-year-old girl who was one of five people who died amid panic on a dinghy in the Channel, saying “let this be last channel tragedy”.
Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰
LET THIS BE LAST CHANNEL TRAGEDY
🔴 Five hours after Rwanda bill passes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/B3OsWGlWTz
— Metro (@MetroUK) April 23, 2024
The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of Jill Dando’s death in 1999, with a key witness claiming they saw a Serbian assassin near the crime scene.
Daily Mirror: I saw him #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ro6R0oJdVC
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024
The Bank of England has warned that lenders are “in the dark” over private equity risk, the Financial Times reports.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 24 April https://t.co/0E9lrxuONR pic.twitter.com/U3dG6IZUTW
— Financial Times (@FT) April 23, 2024
The Sun leads with a photo of Prince Louis after his sixth birthday.
On tomorrow's front page: Adorable photo of Prince Louis taken by Princess Kate is shared to celebrate his sixth birthday https://t.co/SpPgtm2BD2 pic.twitter.com/Q5aNy5PoRl
— The Sun (@TheSun) April 23, 2024
And the Daily Star says Alan Titchmarsh does not like slugs.
Wednesday's front page: Kim Jon Un's favourite imperialist launches war on slugs 🥊#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/lAqXVBALWk pic.twitter.com/hDb2c9thGZ
— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 23, 2024