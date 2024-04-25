What the papers say – April 26
The breakthrough cancer jab leads the headlines this Friday, with good news for sufferers worldwide.
The Daily Express and the i report on the world-first cancer inoculation touted to treat melanoma but may also combat lung, bladder and kidney cancers.
Friday's front page: REVOLUTIONARY JAB OFFERS HOPE OF CANCER CURE #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Rr5Q5nG1Lb pic.twitter.com/exfW37una2
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 25, 2024
Friday's i: World's first jab to stop skin cancer brings hope for patients#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WAovEIWGcj
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Guardian splashes on the First Minister of Scotland, with the Greens ready to back a no-confidence motion against Humza Yousaf.
Friday's GUARDIAN: Yousaf in peril as Greens say they will back no-confidence motion#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/igTtjqqswr
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Daily Telegraph splashes with increased migration to Ireland amid the threat of refugees being deported to Rwanda.
Friday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Rwanda threat is pouring migrants into Ireland#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ShXL72jRDo
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Daily Mirror calls on its readers to join its new campaign to ensure FA Cup replays continue.
Friday's DAILY MIRROR: Save our cup replays#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NnI4uu8zdg
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Daily Mail leads with the uptick in assaults on store workers as shoplifting numbers achieve mighty heights once again.
Friday's DAILY MAIL: Thieves hit shops 1,000 times a day#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hiXrPeCdfk
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Metro reports on Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction being overturned.
Friday's METRO: Weinstein sensation#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S6MIGRdIz9
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Financial Times looks to mergers and acquisitions for its lead, with a piece on mining giant BHP and the headaches involved with its attempted purchase of rival firm Anglo American.
Friday's FINANCIAL TIMES UK EDITION: BHP's £31bn offer for Anglo prompts backlash from S Africa and investors#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kjj6q292O8
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
The Times shifts focus to the education sector, with academics set to undergo stringent security checks to prevent intel on cutting-edge technology leaks to China.
Friday's TIMES: MI5 checks for academics to curb threat from China#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HaOynEaFE8
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024
And the Daily Star leads with good news for Blackadder fans: Baldrick’s favourite vegetable, the humble turnip, may save us from climate change.
Friday's front page: PANDAS GO ROGUE #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/6iX58tgqZF pic.twitter.com/p1MsGo5RBk
— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 25, 2024