What the papers say – April 28
The defection of Tory MP Dr Dan Poulter to Labour features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.
The Observer says Dr Poulter left the Conservatives because they have become a “nationalist party of the right”.
The Observer: Exclusive: top Tory MP defects to Labour in fury at NHS crisis
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024
The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Tory rebels who are on a “warpath” after Dr Poulter’s defection.
The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:
'Tory rebels on warpath after MP defects to Labour'

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 27, 2024
Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with warnings from Tory whips who said they would scrap pre-election tax cuts if the Government backs calls for immediate compensation for victims of the contaminated blood scandal.
The Sunday Times: A LIFE CUT SHORT
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024
Sunday Mirror leads with an investigation into people smugglers who hold migrants in Second World War bunkers before crossing the Channel.
Sunday's front page: Despicable
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 27, 2024
The Mail on Sunday reports police covered an etched boulder at Hyde Park’s Holocaust Memorial to “protect it” from protesters.
Mail on Sunday: Shameful insult to the six million
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024
The Sun on Sunday features a story on Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas’s cancer scare.
On tomorrow's front page: 'I fear I've worked myself to death,' admits Strictly's Shirley Ballas after revealing 'terrifying' cancer scare
— The Sun (@TheSun) April 27, 2024
The Sunday Express relays words from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who said he will keep the pension triple lock.
Sunday Express:
— George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024
And the Independent has called for an immediate review of all prisoners “trapped” by Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences.
Tomorrow's @independent front page.
— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 27, 2024