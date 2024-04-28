What the papers say – April 28

The defection of Tory MP Dr Dan Poulter to Labour features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Observer says Dr Poulter left the Conservatives because they have become a “nationalist party of the right”.

The Observer: Exclusive: top Tory MP defectsto Labour in fury at NHS crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VhXZiAeSE1 — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Tory rebels who are on a “warpath” after Dr Poulter’s defection.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Tory rebels on warpath after MP defects to Labour'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/yDy9qxxCjp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 27, 2024

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with warnings from Tory whips who said they would scrap pre-election tax cuts if the Government backs calls for immediate compensation for victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

The Sunday Times: A LIFE CUT SHORT #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SeqoCEyKv1 — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024

Sunday Mirror leads with an investigation into people smugglers who hold migrants in Second World War bunkers before crossing the Channel.

The Mail on Sunday reports police covered an etched boulder at Hyde Park’s Holocaust Memorial to “protect it” from protesters.

Mail on Sunday: Shameful insult to the six million #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u0Ix3ng5X5 — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 27, 2024

The Sun on Sunday features a story on Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas’s cancer scare.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I fear I’ve worked myself to death,' admits Strictly’s Shirley Ballas after revealing ‘terrifying’ cancer scarehttps://t.co/tpza9ppZm7 pic.twitter.com/27sPi2S3F9 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 27, 2024

The Sunday Express relays words from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who said he will keep the pension triple lock.

And the Independent has called for an immediate review of all prisoners “trapped” by Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences.