What the papers say – August 1

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, with the story leading Thursday’s front pages.

The veteran broadcaster admitted having 41 images on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type, with The Times, the Daily Express, the Daily Mirror, The Independent, and The Sun leading on his guilty plea.

THE TIMES: Edwards pleads guilty to viewing indecent images

The i and The Daily Telegraph run with the same story, focusing on the BBC’s “turmoil” over the charge after it “paid Edwards £200k after (his) arrest”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'BBC paid Edwards £200k after arrest'

The Metro splashes on the Southport riots and the fury of the mother of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, in response to scenes of violent disorder overnight.

The Daily Mail links Russia to the misinformation regarding the Southport attacker’s identity which sparked violent public unrest. The 17-year-old boy, from Banks, Lancashire, has since been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for the attack.

MAIL: Russia linked to fake news that sparked Mosque Riot

The Guardian and the Financial Times look abroad for headlines, with both papers reporting on unrest in the Middle East after Israel launched strikes on both Iran and Lebanon on Wednesday to eliminate both leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

GUARDIAN: Fears of escalation after Israel kills leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah

Lastly, the Daily Star riffs off the classic road trip phrase ‘Are we there yet’, as motorways across the UK face roadworks en masse… with holidaymakers also set to endure a plague of midges.