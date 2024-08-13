What the papers say – August 14

Foreign and domestic politics take centre stage on Wednesday’s front pages.

Metro leads with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian telling Sir Keir Starmer his country has the “right to strike back at Israel” over the killing of a Hamas chief in Tehran last month.

Metro leads with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian telling Sir Keir Starmer his country has the "right to strike back at Israel" over the killing of a Hamas chief in Tehran last month.

The Daily Mirror leads with plans to evacuate British nationals from Israel if Iran attacks the country.

In a special report, The Guardian marks the lives of 50 women killed this year, as one woman in the UK dies every three days at the hands of a man. A man has been charged in each of their deaths.

The Guardian marks the lives of 50 women killed this year, as one woman in the UK dies every three days at the hands of a man. A man has been charged in each of their deaths.

The number of violent attacks on women on British railways has risen more than 50% over the past two years, The Times reports.

The i claims tech billionaire Elon Musk is using “far-right hate” to sell ads on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The i claims tech billionaire Elon Musk is using "far-right hate" to sell ads on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Financial Times reports on Starbucks’ decision to replace its chief executive with Chipotle’s Brian Niccol after “activist pressure”.

The Financial Times reports on Starbucks' decision to replace its chief executive with Chipotle's Brian Niccol after "activist pressure".

The Independent’s front page warns time is running out to save democracy campaigner and newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai, as his son condemns a judge for helping “keep him in jail”.

The Independent's front page warns time is running out to save democracy campaigner and newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai, as his son condemns a judge for helping "keep him in jail".

Back on British soil, the Daily Star writes that “exhibitionist blokes” should keep their shirts on during heatwaves.

The Daily Star writes that "exhibitionist blokes" should keep their shirts on during heatwaves.

The Daily Mail says Labour are being urged to tackle a “worklessness” crisis, amid reports 9.4 million people are neither in a job nor looking for one.

The Daily Mail says Labour are being urged to tackle a "worklessness" crisis, amid reports 9.4 million people are neither in a job nor looking for one.

The Daily Telegraph writes the number of parents claiming disability benefits for their children has risen by more than 200,000 since the Covid-19 lockdowns.