What the papers say – August 3
The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some cities and towns in England, with the story dominating Saturday’s front pages.
The Times and The Guardian splash on the dozens of protests planned for this weekend in the wake of the Southport stabbings.
Saturday’s TIMES: “Extra police and prison cells to stop more riots” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iV5qRETWTh
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
Saturday’s GUARDIAN: “Police braced for unrest from ‘shameful’ far-right” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s1LdWCThNv
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Britain Cannot Let Rioting Thugs Win.”
Saturday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Britain Cannot Let Rioting Thugs Win” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ECPKXjstl6
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
The UK needs to “start again” on integration, Kemi Badenoch has said amid further violent unrest on Britain’s streets, with the story making the front page of The Daily Telegraph.
Saturday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Badenoch: We need a better plan for integration” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jj0mqqdl7C
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
The Daily Mail reports on the teen accused of the Southport stabbings, Axel Rudakubana, and his time as the face of the BBC’s Children In Need fundraising campaign.
Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from: #DailyMail
Southport suspect was a BBC Children in Need star
Check out https://t.co/NNc1XQqHEw for more newspapers. #buyanewspaper #buyapaper #pressfreedom #journalist pic.twitter.com/PW7xvbbMg2
— #TomorrowsPapersToday From TSC News (@channel_tsc) August 2, 2024
The teenager at the centre of allegations Huw Edwards paid for sexual photos said he felt “groomed”, the Daily Mirror reports.
Saturday’s Daily MIRROR: “I Was In Need… But Huw Groomed Me” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rMxTxywJuB
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
The i Weekend opts for a headline on the “thousands of ‘affordable’ homes” that are empty, despite Britain’s current housing crisis.
i Weekend: “Thousands of ‘affordable’ homes stand empty despite housing crisis” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8duJ4lPguz
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
The Financial Times reports that the Nasdaq has fallen into correction as traders bet the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates faster.
FT Weekend: “US jobs alarm drives global sell-off” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eLXHXq0XwX
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes with the headline: “Learn to love a maggot!”
Saturday’s Daily STAR: “Learn to love a maggot!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7RKuFk4QVR
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2024