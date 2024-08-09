What the papers say – August 9

Fallout from the unrest that engulfed towns and cities across the country continues to dominate Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the week of violence left him feeling sad and heartbroken.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Khan: I'm no longer safe as a Muslim'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/n3f7Sm0VrB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2024

According to The Guardian, Mr Khan is calling for changes to the Online Safety Act to better deal with the spread of misinformation in the wake of the riots.

GUARDIAN: Laws to stop fake news are not fit for purpose, says London mayor #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/c8Rd1FeA6D — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2024

The Daily Express reports that a Labour councillor has been arrested after allegedly calling for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut. He was also suspended by the party.

EXPRESS: Labour man held over call to cut rioters’ throats #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DwUIgaOL5l — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2024

The Daily Mail leads on prison terms handed down to protesters with 17 people convicted on Thursday.

MAIL: Riot thugs jailed and shames on TV as courts get tough #TomorrowsPapetsToday pic.twitter.com/qocdZOrnfN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2024

The Daily Mirror splashes on a foiled terror plot that forced the cancellation of Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert, with the Metro reporting British police are on high alert ahead of her upcoming Wembley shows.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 TAYLOR TERROR COPS ON ALERT 🔴 Fears ahead of star's UK return after foiled bomb plot#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iKV6kSME36 — Metro (@MetroUK) August 8, 2024

Friday's front page: Machete and bomb plot on Taylor Swift fanshttps://t.co/FKxO5jSpK7#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4VMmJrHLvF — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 8, 2024

The i says ministers will be asked to find ways to make major savings in coming months as part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget.

Friday's front page: Reeves to order ministers to make major savings amid defence cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest from @HugoGye and @BenGartside: https://t.co/ECyfcEx5rH pic.twitter.com/7OQXfMIhw2 — The i paper (@theipaper) August 8, 2024

British immigration levels have fallen “significantly” with curbs on visas leading to a sharp decline in foreign workers and students applying to move to the UK, The Times reports.

TIMES: Visa curbs spark rapid fall in new migrants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xcqs7nwL2T — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2024

The Financial Times reports Google and Meta struck a secret deal to target advertisements for Instagram to teenagers on YouTube, which skirted the online search company’s rules using an “unknown loophole”.

FT UK: Google and Meta struck secret ads deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/etC0tW6RFv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star says one in five men refuse to go shirtless at the beach because of their “wolf-like hairy backs, big moobs and fat guts”.