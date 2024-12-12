What the papers say – December 12

Jessica Coates, PA
·2 min read

A father and stepmother found guilty of the murder of Sara Sharif leads Thursday’s front pages.

Metro, The Sun, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror all lead with the guilty verdict of Urfan Sharif and his wife, Beinash Batool, in the tragic death of the “cheerful little soul”.

The Daily Mail and The Times both focus on the “missed chances” to save Sara.

The i reports an independent review will take place to examine what could have been done to protect her.

The Daily Telegraph says the Government has been accused of wanting to “bulldoze through the home counties” as Angela Rayner prepares to unveil a massive overhaul of planning rules.

The Financial Times leads on Qatar’s 500 billion dollar (£391 billion) sovereign wealth fund preparing to invest “aggressively” ahead of an incoming windfall.

More than 10,000 public sector jobs could be slashed as part of the Government’s new “efficiency drive”, according to The Guardian.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on warnings from “boffins” who say AI will turn people into “zombies with no memories”.

