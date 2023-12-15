What the papers say – December 15

The Friday papers are led by the discovery of a missing boy who was found in France after six years.

The Daily Mirror and Metro report Alex Batty, now 17, says he was “kidnapped” by his mother and taken to a Spanish commune.

Friday's front page – 'TEEN ALEX TURNS UP IN FRANCE'

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'KIDNAP ALEX WALKS FREE' 🔴 Interpol search for Brit child ends in France

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks: “Where’s Alex been for the last six years?”

MAIL: Where's Alex been for the last six years?

The Daily Express says missing mother Gaynor Lord made two phone calls to a friend on the day she disappeared.

Front page: Mystery phone calls from missing Gaynor to friend British boy found alive:

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports German and Danish police disrupted a Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe foiled'

The story also features on the front page of The Guardian, alongside a report from the frontline in Ukraine.

Tobacco companies funded studies playing down the risks of vaping to children, according to The Times.

The Independent says a ministerial row has broken out over the paper’s campaign to grant sanctuary to Afghan soldiers who served alongside British forces.

INDEPENDENT: Ministers at war over our Afghan heroes campaign

The i reports the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise next year.

I: Interest rates may have to rise next year, Bank warns

The Sun leads with TV presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley being lined up to take over as This Morning hosts.

On tomorrow's front page: Presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set for big money deals as the new faces of This Morning. ITV bosses have chosen them to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

And the Daily Star says chemicals in sofas could affect your IQ.