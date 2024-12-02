What the papers say – December 2

The continuing turmoil surrounding TV presenter Gregg Wallace again dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The MasterChef presenter, who has stepped away from the show in the wake of allegations about his behaviour, faces a fresh backlash according to The Daily Telegraph after he released an Instagram video saying accusations against him were made by “middle-class women of a certain age”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Wallace: middle-class women of a certain age caused row'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/IjyZayloOO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 1, 2024

The Daily Mirror carries the simple headline DisasterChef as it says the comments were met with anger, while the Metro says it has sparked a fresh backlash.

His comments also feature on the front of The Independent, which says he remains defiant amid turmoil at the BBC over the allegations, the Daily Mail reporting the broadcaster received at least four complaints against him while he was still on screens.

Monday's DAILY MAIL: BBC was warned 4 times about Wallace#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3omojAsPPP — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) December 1, 2024

The Sun and Daily Star offer some advice for the presenter to shut up and “stop digging”.

Health issues feature elsewhere with The Times reporting on NHS bosses warning A&E departments will suffer under plans to hit targets for routine operations, expected to be announced by Sir Keir Starmer this week.

Plans for an “unprecedented transformation” of end-of-life care feature on the front of The Guardian in the wake of the Commons vote on assisted dying.

A poll showing 47 per cent of people favour stronger links with the EU ahead of a free trade deal with the US under Donald Trump is on the front of the i.

Monday's i: British public backs closer EU trade over Trump deal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nIMHlcl9VC — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) December 1, 2024

The Financial Times also has an eye overseas, reporting that Russian and Syrian warplanes have hit back against rebels in Syria.