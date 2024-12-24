What the papers say – December 24

The King’s Christmas message and the British economy feature among the headlines for the daily newspapers on Christmas Eve.

The Sun, the Daily Express, and the Daily Mail lead on Charles’ message to the public this holiday season.

Daily Express: KING’S MESSAGE OF UNITY AND HOPEAT XMAS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AlQbdBhdGw — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 23, 2024

The i and Financial Times both report on a grim stocking stuffer for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachael Reeves: Britain’s faltering economy.

The Daily Mirror splashes on calls for an extra bank holiday to honour the fallen.

According to The Times, thousands of soldiers, sailors, and air fleet personnel are unfit for active duty if the need arises.

The Times: Fifth of the forces can’t be relied on to fight #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OObYoS7yrU — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 23, 2024

The Daily Telegraph writes that the Royal Mail has been caught “lying” about deliveries to hit targets for bonus payouts.

Daily Telegraph: Royal Mail accused of faking deliveries #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KTwIdlbx0w — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 23, 2024

The Daily Star reports that Santa is bringing an internet connectivity disaster to many this Christmas.