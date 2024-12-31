What the papers say – December 31

PA Reporter
The New Year Honours feature heavily on the last newspaper front pages of the year.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the knighthood of former England manager Gareth Southgate, while The Daily Telegraph says London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been knighted despite rising crime rates in the capital.

The Daily Mail says his honour is a “reward for failure”.

The i concentrates on honours for former sub-postmasters caught up in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, but says the wait for compensation continues.

Unions are split on a plan to trade pensions for public sector pay rises, according to The Times.

The Daily Express concentrates on the “spectacular mistake” by then prime minister Tony Blair of opening borders in 2004 as records are released, while The Independent says the Nursing and Midwifery Council failed to act on reports from NHS whistleblowers of child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The Sun hears from the family of One Direction star as they hope for justice following arrests in Argentina over his death in October.

A record amount taken from managed stock funds throughout the year occupies the front of the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star ends the year with research that eating eggs can stop you going bald.

