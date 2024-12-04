What the papers say – December 4

A variety of stories jostle for attention on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on a report from the National Audit Office on the shortage of prison places and says changes to sentencing will end short custodial terms with more criminals under house arrest and wearing electronic tags.

The Times: Jail sentences to be last resort

The Daily Mirror says passengers will be put back at the heart of the UK’s railways as part of Government plans to renationalise the industry.

Labour’s plans also come under scrutiny in The Independent, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out more tax rises.

The Daily Express crosses the floor of the Commons as it reports on Conservatives “forcing” a vote on the Government’s inheritance tax plan with shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins calling on Labour to “back our farmers”.

Daily Express: 'DO THE RIGHT THING AND BACK OURFARMERS!'

An increase in working from home across government departments is the lead in The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Whitehall reverts to working from home'

Away from Westminster, The Sun looks at the latest allegations facing MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Wallace thrust groin at my face on MasterChef… and BBC edited it out'

The Daily Mail reports detectives have interviewed former nurse Lucy Letby in prison over unexpected deaths of infants.

Daily Mail: LETBY IS QUIZZED IN JAIL OVER MORE BABY DEATHS

A smiling picture of the Princess of Wales dominates the front of the Metro as she joined the welcome for the Emir of Qatar.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 IT'S KATE TO BE BACK! 🔴 Smiling princess's return to duties

Further afield, The Guardian and Financial Times concentrate on the growing turmoil in South Korea.

The Guardian: Turmoil in South Korea afterpresident declares martial law

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 December

And the Daily Star highlights the woes of a man who received a Bounty in each of his first three advent calendar windows.