What the papers say – December 4

A variety of stories jostle for attention on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on a report from the National Audit Office on the shortage of prison places and says changes to sentencing will end short custodial terms with more criminals under house arrest and wearing electronic tags.

The Daily Mirror says passengers will be put back at the heart of the UK’s railways as part of Government plans to renationalise the industry.

Labour’s plans also come under scrutiny in The Independent, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out more tax rises.

The Daily Express crosses the floor of the Commons as it reports on Conservatives “forcing” a vote on the Government’s inheritance tax plan with shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins calling on Labour to “back our farmers”.

An increase in working from home across government departments is the lead in The Daily Telegraph.

Away from Westminster, The Sun looks at the latest allegations facing MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

The Daily Mail reports detectives have interviewed former nurse Lucy Letby in prison over unexpected deaths of infants.

A smiling picture of the Princess of Wales dominates the front of the Metro as she joined the welcome for the Emir of Qatar.

Further afield, The Guardian and Financial Times concentrate on the growing turmoil in South Korea.

And the Daily Star highlights the woes of a man who received a Bounty in each of his first three advent calendar windows.

