What the papers say – February 11

Concerns over Donald Trump’s impending steel tariffs and looming global trade wars lead several of Tuesday’s front pages.

The i paper reports the British Government is in the dark about the US president’s impending steel tariffs amid fears the added cost could crush the troubled sector.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on US traders paying higher prices for copper, steel and aluminium than their European counterparts as they rush to buy the metals ahead of the latest round of Mr Trump’s import taxes.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Tuesday 11 February https://t.co/YEf3o0PrIk pic.twitter.com/6Hc9hBxhRK — Financial Times (@FT) February 10, 2025

And The Times says Britain is not expected to join the European Union in announcing retaliatory action over steel import taxes.

THE TIMES: Starmer set to sidestep EU's tariff war with US #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V8A31a7hzU — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) February 10, 2025

Back on British soil, The Guardian leads on MPs’ plans to scrap requirements for high court judges to rule on assisted dying cases, announcing plans for expert panels to scrutinise decisions instead.

THE GUARDIAN: Court signoff in assisted dying bill to be scrapped #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MUkdy0WViN — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) February 10, 2025

In royal news, the Daily Mail leads on a “worldwide exclusive” alleging the Duke of York is assisting a multi-billion-pound Middle East Venture with a former ambassador to Russia. The newspaper alleges the former ambassador was banned from entering a Commonwealth country and has been assessed as a “threat to national security”.

DAILY MAIL: Andrew, the 'security risk' financier and an £8billion venture #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PzoXVAWigL — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) February 10, 2025

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has dismissed the idea of any type of election packed with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, according to the Daily Telegraph.

DAILY TELEGRAPH: Farage deal is for the birds, says Badenoch #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tLWJuKmOhN — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) February 10, 2025

A five-year-old boy has appealed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reverse her inheritance tax decision so that he can inherit the family farm when he grows up, the Daily Express writes.

DAILY EXPRESS: 'Stop the tax so I can be a farmer like my mummy and daddy!' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5KuPtBTMWU — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) February 10, 2025

Metro leads on a man being let off with a caution after he was discovered spying on a woman in a changeroom, leaving his victim furious.

‘My anger at let-off for pool perv’ 🔴 Every woman’s changing room nightmare#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MpGsAoLVLZ — Metro (@MetroUK) February 10, 2025

The Daily Star reports on claims by an “AI boff” who says “evil psycho scumbag chatbots” are likely to wipe out entire populations.

The Sun splashes on controversy around comments from newly-appointed Health Minister Ashley Dalton.

Tomorrow's front page: Minister: It's OK to identify as a llama https://t.co/ekRpa1gOPd pic.twitter.com/OgbZ1lBgYe — The Sun (@TheSun) February 10, 2025

Lastly, Sir Keir Starmer lends his support to the Daily Mirror’s “save the great British pub” campaign.