What the papers say – February 3

One story dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers – the sentencing and naming of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey’s killers.

Pictures of Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, appear on the front of many titles after they were jailed for at least 22 and 20 years respectively.

The Guardian opts for a main picture of Brianna as it calls the killing “exceptionally brutal” while The Daily Telegraph says Jenkinson was obsessed with serial killers and had a “desire to kill again”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Teenager's lust for fame led to murder of Brianna'

“Pure Evil” is the simple headline on the front of the Daily Mirror while the Daily Express also uses the word evil to describe the “monsters who killed Brianna”.

The Independent says the jailed teenagers had a “thirst for killing” while the Daily Mail says Ratcliffe hated trans people and Jenkinson “wanted to kill for fun”.

Daily Mail: He stabbed Brianna because he hated trans people. She just wanted to kill for fun

The Times concentrates on the search for Abdul Ezedi, who is suspected of injuring a woman and her two daughters in an alkali attack in London, which has prompted calls for reviews of how he was allowed to stay in Britain after twice having an asylum request denied.

The Times: Outcry over asylum for suspect in alkali attack

The i Weekend turns its attention to politics, saying Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to cut income tax by voters.

Saturday's front page: Cut income tax to ease cost of living crisis, voters urge Hunt

A rise in US jobs in January is the focus of the FT Weekend, which says it has cooled speculation on interest rates being cut in March.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 3 February

And the Daily Star reports on the true cost of love.