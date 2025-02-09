What the papers say – February 9

Rachel Vickers-Price, PA
·2 min read

A slew of Sunday papers look at the Southport stabbings and the sacking of a minister, who said a pensioner should die in a leaked WhatsApp chat.

The Sunday Times, Sunday People, the Sunday Mirror and the Sun on Sunday all splash on the Southport murders as the parents of the girls who were killed make their first public comments.

The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Telegraph report on former health minister Andrew Gwynne who was “sacked for saying a pensioner should die”.

Sunday Express leads on a call to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, with Tory leaders urging her to “save” the UK with an “election pact” with Reform.

The Observer reports that rules for benefits are to be “redrawn” in a “radical overhaul to cut the cost of welfare”.

The Independent splashes with a piece on United Nations’ special rapporteur on torture Alice Jill Edwards, who says inmates in prison for public protection sentences are being detained arbitrarily.

Lastly, Daily Star Sunday writes that the UK could be in for the coldest February in six years.

