What the papers say – January 12

An array of stories grace newsstands this Sunday, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leading the charge as front page favourite while Sir Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, and more also share the spotlight.

As per The Independent, Rachel Reeves’ weekend visit to China has been condemned by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who likened launching trade talks with the Asian superpower as akin to “dealing with Nazi Germany in the 1930s”.

INDEPENDENT: Reeves accused of selling out to China to rescue economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U4YQkl2dB1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2025

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Ms Reeves plans to slash government spending with a “war on waste” on its way for Westminster.

The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: Reeves to wage war on waste as Labour critics circle#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kxObrV08lu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2025

The Sunday Times leads on growing calls for the resignation of anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq after she was accused of corruption.

SUNDAY TIMES: Pressure grows on Starmer to sack minister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rAaPdV8NKC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2025

The Sunday Mirror reveals that Nigel Farage is a very, very busy man, with the Reform UK leader holding down a staggering eight part-time jobs on top of his full-time role as the Member of Parliament for Clacton.

Dominic Cummings is back, writes The Mail on Sunday, with the controversial Covid Inquiry witness and former Vote Leave chief making plans with billionaire Elon Musk to “sabotage” the Government.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Musk and Cummings ‘in plot to sabotage UK politics’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k7TYXDu1HZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2025

The UK’s new laws designed to tackle hate speech online are “not up for negotiation”, a senior cabinet minister has told The Observer. The Sunday paper’s headline comes after Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he plans to complain to US President-elect Donald Trump and will urge him to intervene.

THE OBSERVER: No negotiation on children’s safety, Labour warns big tech #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wMQAXIY7pW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2025

The Sunday Express runs with a “game-changing new treatment” for women hoping to get pregnant. Artificial intelligence is increasing the accuracy of IVF treatments, one of the latest technological advancements in prenatal treatments.

The Sun on Sunday shares the heartbreaking struggles of pop star Max George, who feared he would die undergoing emergency surgery to install a pacemaker.

SUN ON SUNDAY: I made my will on my phone before heart op #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gUityCeWJt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2025

People report that football legend Wayne Rooney has landed a job after being axed as Plymouth Argyle’s head coach last month. The former England star will reportedly offer children’s coaching sessions at a hotel in Dubai.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday declares that “multi-tasking turns you into a halfwit”, with experts claiming the brain struggles to cope with juggling several activities at once.