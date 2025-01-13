What the papers say – January 13

A variety of domestic politics stories vie for the top spot among Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says the Treasury has ordered ministers to be “ruthless” in identifying potential public spending cuts as the British economy continues under strain.

Monday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Cabinet told cuts must be 'ruthless'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cefl2A5RUG — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes on Conservative MP James Cleverly, who claims the UK is under “tax assault” from “inept Labour”.

The Times’ lead features comments by ex-MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove. The former spy boss warns that in “courting Chinese investment for its renewable energy revolution,” the UK could be left “vulnerable to Beijing.”

The Guardian says artificial intelligence could be used for everything from spotting potholes to freeing up teachers amid an upcoming expansion of the technology across the public sector.

Monday's GUARDIAN: From schools to potholes: huge expansion of AI in public sector#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YG2JZTx29J — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 12, 2025

Hospitals in England left more than 500,000 patients languishing on trolleys for more than 12 hours last year in a crisis-level bed shortage, the Daily Mail reports.

Monday's DAILY MAIL: Half a million in 12 hour A&E trolley hell#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/czt8Iroly8 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 12, 2025

The Daily Mirror leads on the stabbing of a nurse at an A&E department in Greater Manchester, with the woman in her 50s fighting for her life because one man allegedly became “angry about having to wait”.

An investigation by the i reveals four boys, including two under 13, were allegedly raped by men they met on the popular dating app Grindr.

Grindr dating app linked to dozens of child sex abuses cases #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mnHPlpv3Yx — The i Paper (@theipaper) January 12, 2025

Across the pond, Metro reports Los Angeles residents are bracing for another round of devastating fires as a backlash against “greedy” landlords grows.

Mark Zuckerberg’s content moderation overhaul has sparked concerns among some advertisers that it could lead to a surge of harmful content and misinformation, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, January 13 https://t.co/x10VL7pmTx pic.twitter.com/YqjZ7rUpR9 — Financial Times (@FT) January 12, 2025

Lastly, the Daily Star says former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson says Britain should be sold in a “transfer window” after incoming US president Donald Trump said he wanted to buy Greenland.