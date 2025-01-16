What the papers say – January 16

A ceasefire in Gaza leads Thursday’s front pages.

The i, the Financial Times and The Times splash on Gaza and Tel Aviv amid news of a deal stuck deal between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the agreement will see the first group of hostages freed over the weekend in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

Back on British soil, the Daily Mail writes dead patients are lying undiscovered for hours in A&E because staff are too overstretched to notice amid news of a damning 460-page report into the state of the NHS.

The Daily Mirror leads on claims from a nursing union that the NHS is in its “worst state ever after 10 years of underfunding”.

And heartbroken nurses have described “harrowing” scenes of dying patients crammed in hospital corridors, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun leads on an exclusive about the 2008 murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen.

Metro reports wrongly convicted Andy Malkinson has still not received compensation two years after he was cleared of a crime he did not commit.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on the best way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg.