What the papers say – January 18

Rachel Vickers-Price, PA
·2 min read

President-elect Donald Trump features on number of Saturday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Trump will rule on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Chagos deal after his team intervened.

The Financial Times leads on Sir Keir and his attempts to strike a trade deal with the incoming president to avoid punitive tariffs.

And the Daily Star reports the “orange manbaby” plans to have Sylvester Stallon save “The Golden Age of Hollywood”.

The Daily Express leads on a warning to the Government not to tinker with  the triple lock pension guarantee.

The i weekend reports that train drivers will ask for a larger pay increase than the 4.5% increase offered by the Government.

The Times focuses on an exodus of British millionaires since the election of the Labour government, reporting that tax plans are seeing the wealthy flee in droves.

The Daily Mirror gives its front page over to the death of former football great Denis Law.

The Daily Mail leads on the secret diaries of British socialite Unity Mitford, with her praise of Adolf Hitler coming to light after her journal was found after 80 years.

The Sun reports that convicted killer Jake Fahri has been returned to prison after an investigation by the paper.

