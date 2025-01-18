What the papers say – January 18

President-elect Donald Trump features on number of Saturday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Trump will rule on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Chagos deal after his team intervened.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: Trump to rule on Starmer’s Chagos deal#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/RbtBHeCd59 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 17, 2025

The Financial Times leads on Sir Keir and his attempts to strike a trade deal with the incoming president to avoid punitive tariffs.

And the Daily Star reports the “orange manbaby” plans to have Sylvester Stallon save “The Golden Age of Hollywood”.

The Daily Express leads on a warning to the Government not to tinker with the triple lock pension guarantee.

Daily Express: DON’T YOU DARE TARGET TRIPLE LOCK AGAIN! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FyS7z8GfpX — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 17, 2025

The i weekend reports that train drivers will ask for a larger pay increase than the 4.5% increase offered by the Government.

i: Train drivers to demand bigger 2025 pay deal in new headache for Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y6ptgx7AOp — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 17, 2025

The Times focuses on an exodus of British millionaires since the election of the Labour government, reporting that tax plans are seeing the wealthy flee in droves.

The Times: Labour’s tax plans trigger exodus ofmillionaires #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0gYWHDA2Zm — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 17, 2025

The Daily Mirror gives its front page over to the death of former football great Denis Law.

The Daily Mail leads on the secret diaries of British socialite Unity Mitford, with her praise of Adolf Hitler coming to light after her journal was found after 80 years.

Daily Mail: Found after 80 years, secret diary of Hitler’s English girlfriend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ihkobSRcFe — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 17, 2025

The Sun reports that convicted killer Jake Fahri has been returned to prison after an investigation by the paper.