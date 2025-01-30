What the papers say – January 30

A large number of papers focus on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “plan for rapid growth”, laid out to the public  in her speech on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the i all report on Ms Reeves’ big plans to boost the economy.

The Daily Mail, The Guardian, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all splash on Ms Reeves’ Heathrow plans, which have already hit turbulence.

The Times leads on assisted dying legislation, with the High Court safeguard looking to be dropped amid concerns for Britain’s struggling court system.

The Sun splashes on former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt and his 50th birthday party, with a police investigation launched after a security guard was allegedly assaulted.

The Daily Express reports on the results of a poll that indicates Britons do not trust the Prime Minister to carry on with Brexit.

And, lastly, the Daily Star leads on a backflip of opinion by Britain’s new ambassador to the United States on Donald Trump.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Thanks Himself In Bizarre Post About California Wildfires

    The president posts: “Thank you President Trump!!!”

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • White House blames Biden for killing ‘100 million chickens,’ refuses to admit Trump broken vow on costly eggs

    Millions of birds have been killed in attempts to halt the spread of H5N1 bird flu across the U.S.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Pentagon agency pauses celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month and more

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department's intelligence agency has paused observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Pride Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance and other cultural or historical annual events in response to President Donald Trump’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal workplace.