What the papers say – January 30

A large number of papers focus on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “plan for rapid growth”, laid out to the public in her speech on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the i all report on Ms Reeves’ big plans to boost the economy.

The Daily Mail, The Guardian, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all splash on Ms Reeves’ Heathrow plans, which have already hit turbulence.

MAIL: Chancellor’s growth plan flies straight into turbulence #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eTBaEokMNM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

GUARDIAN: Chancellor’s Heathrow expansion plan hits turbulence over climate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X7ZiLxFTSX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

INDEPENDENT: Reeves Heathrow plan to ‘turbocharge’ economy struggles to take off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zGW7filzP9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

TELEGRAPH: Heathrow will not be ready until 2050 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qc2wJ6HSn6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

The Times leads on assisted dying legislation, with the High Court safeguard looking to be dropped amid concerns for Britain’s struggling court system.

TIMES: Dying bill safeguard could be abandoned #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EZPRG8tWmg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

The Sun splashes on former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt and his 50th birthday party, with a police investigation launched after a security guard was allegedly assaulted.

THE SUN: Cops probe assault at Utd legends party #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qpzlvYtzU8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

The Daily Express reports on the results of a poll that indicates Britons do not trust the Prime Minister to carry on with Brexit.

EXPRESS: Starmer really ‘can’t be trusted’ with our Brexit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QGp2GQXHRU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2025

And, lastly, the Daily Star leads on a backflip of opinion by Britain’s new ambassador to the United States on Donald Trump.