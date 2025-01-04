What the papers say – January 4
Domestic political tensions continue to lead Saturday’s headlines.
A new poll suggests the Labour Party could lose “significant” support to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party over immigration concerns, according to the iWeekend.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports the NHS is giving asylum seekers priority over the general public.
The Times says the Prime Minister’s efforts to keep focus on domestic issues are being derailed by comments from Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump.
FTWeekend reports Labour minister Tulip Siddiq was gifted a London apartment by someone linked to the party of Bangladesh’s recently ousted leader.
The Daily Mail focuses on comments from a former detective, who says Sir Keir is “as guilty as anyone” over failures to tackle grooming gangs.
The Daily Express leads on campaigners, who are warning Labour’s social care reforms are a “cop-out” and could take years.
The Daily Mirror reports new darts world champion Luke Littler will make more than £50 million over the course of his career.
Lastly, the Daily Star calls Health Secretary Wes Streeting the “secretary of state for the bleedin’ obvious” after he advised Brits to turn the heating on to keep warm.
