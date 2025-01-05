What the papers say – January 5

PA Reporter
·3 min read

The Prince of Wales’ shock at the death of Briton Edward Pettifer in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day features on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People focus on William’s reaction to the death of his childhood nanny’s stepson.

A picture of Mr Pettifer features on the front of The Sunday Telegraph alongside a story about the prospect of a rise in the cost of flights in the push to reach net-zero targets.

The Observer concentrates on fears of unrest for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over a potential move to use open prisons for more offenders.

There is more bad news for Sir Keir in the Mail on Sunday, which focuses on a poll suggesting a third of people asked think he will last no more than a year in office.

The PM also features on the front of The Sunday Times with a warning from Nato that he needs to increase spending on air and missile defences.

The Independent front page carries a range of figures which it says show the “true cost of Brexit” over the five years since leaving the EU.

A “perfect storm” of freezing weather and a growth in winter viruses hitting the NHS features on the front of the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Mirror leads on an interview with former Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice on how he feared his career was over after a bullying row.

And the Daily Star on Sunday heralds “The Age of the Budgie Smugglers”.

