What the papers say – July 31

The Southport knife attack has led Wednesday’s front pages, with five out of the eight children stabbed in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, with The Times, Daily Express, and the Metro paying tribute to the girls on their front pages.

THE TIMES: Stabbing horror families reveal their devastation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TZLEhuGBZr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2024

The Guardian and the Daily Mail ran headlines on the “innocents” killed in Monday’s attack.

Daily Mirror leads on “a town in tears” as Southport reels from Monday’s tragedy.

The Independent and i describe the devastation felt in the community after the deaths of Alice, Bebe and Elsie.

INDEPENDENT: No words to describe the devastation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HXzkuXI8Y3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2024

I: No words can describe our devastation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ih7MydiZO3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2024

As riots broke out outside of a Southport mosque, The Daily Telegraph focused on that reaction to the deaths and injured children.

The Financial Times looks to politics for its lead, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves warns that taxes will rise thanks to a £22 billion hole inherited from the Tory government.

FT UK: Reeves warns Budget will raise taxes as row over £22nn fiscal hole deepens #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MECEqtH9AQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 30, 2024

Lastly, the front page of the Daily Star tells the story of “bloodthirsty” horseflies as the mercury tipped 32 degrees.