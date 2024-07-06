What the papers say – July 6

Fallout from Sir Keir Starmer and Labour sweeping into power dominates the nation’s Saturday front pages.

“Work of change begins” is used by The Independent, FTWeekend and The Times, while “Starmer gets to work” features in the headline of the Daily Star after Labour won a majority of 176 in the General Election.

INDEPENDENT: The work of change begins Keir and now #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SKXSQAT9ov — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

STAR: We’ll switch to five at the back and play Jude as a Number 10 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dX5lZmer20 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

The Guardian carries Sir Keir’s promise to “fight every day until you believe again”.

THE GUARDIAN: ‘We will fight every day until you believe again’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iOrPbepYir — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

Sir Keir also promised to “rebuild Britain”, according to the iweekend.

I WEEKEND: Starmer tells UK: politics can be a force for good #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VxxlK0CH0D — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

The Daily Mail says “Starmer has to deliver”, while the Daily Express urges Conservatives to “be gracious in defeat”.

DAILY MAIL: Now he HAS to deliver #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VXdgfT62sq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

EXPRESS: Let us be gracious in defeat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MFShChT55W — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024

And The Daily Telegraph leads with new Health Secretary Wes Streeting declaring the NHS “broken”.