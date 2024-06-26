What the papers say – June 26
The betting scandal engulfing Westminster continues to dominate the nation’s front pages.
The Times, The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph report that both a Cabinet minister and a Labour candidate are the latest to get drawn in to the controversy.
The Times: Labour man suspended for betting on election: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zsdnu1XU6d
The Guardian: Fifth Tory faces investigation aselection betting scandal grows #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cZZqXss99e
Financial Times: Labour dragged into betting scandalafter candidate backs himself to lose #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CR7i1FWGFx
The Daily Telegraph: Cabinet minister claimed he won £2k on election bet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jQoFXEctUo
The Daily Mail leads on an interview with Sir Keir Starmer, who told readers that they were right to reject his party back in 2019 – but Labour has now changed.
Daily Mail: Starmer: Mail readers were RIGHT about Labour in 2019… that’s why we’ve changed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IxdnLTtWsS
The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to end battles to nab GP appointments for Britons as the NHS continues to wheeze along.
Daily Mirror: We'll end 8am GP scamble #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C9l4oFQaju
The Daily Express reports on Nigel Farage, who says he is sick of watching British pounds vanish across the channel to France.
Daily Express: Farage – UK must end funding France #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QSjScSEoRr
The Metro also splashes on a foreign tale, running with Julian Assange, who has now been freed after a lengthy legal battle.
Metro: Freed Assange is owing home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4ULQBm6DVj
Lastly, the Daily Star reports that an asteroid colliding with Earth would most likely wipe out human-kind, according to Nasa scientists.
Daily Star: Armageddon outta here #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D9TrDz8X8D
