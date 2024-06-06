What the papers say – June 6

The 80th anniversary of D-Day features alongside claims Rishi Sunak lied about Labour’s tax plans on the front of the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and the Daily Star lead with the King’s tribute on the D-Day anniversary, writing “eternally in their debt”.

MAIL: Our eternal debt to the fallen heroes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MsmNZL6LqU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 5, 2024

The Daily Mirror says “thank you” to the heroes of D-Day while the Metro says Queen Camilla shed tears for her “D-Day hero”.

Meanwhile in politics, The Times says Rishi Sunak is set to pledge the biggest overhaul of homicide laws in a generation to “ensure tougher sentences” for domestic abusers.

The Guardian reports “Sunak lied” after he claimed Labour’s spending plans would increase taxes by £2,000, while the Financial Times says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “resorting to lies” over the claim.

THE GUARDIAN: Sunak lied to country over Labour tax and spend plans, says Starmer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MPzDFncnf3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 5, 2024

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 6 June https://t.co/2mIvyOgLDY pic.twitter.com/QymzMTJyhY — Financial Times (@FT) June 5, 2024

The Treasury distanced itself from the claims and Britain’s statistics watchdog is investigating Mr Sunak’s allegations about Labour’s tax plans, according to the Independent.

INDEPENDENT: Treasury trashes Rishi Sunak over Labour tax claim #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mOE6TN0rNA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 5, 2024

The Daily Telegraph relays words from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to rule out property tax increases if they win the General Election.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hunt issues challenge to Starmer over taxes on property'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/mWJE5ue6fK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 5, 2024

And the i reports on a “real plan to save Britain’s rivers”.