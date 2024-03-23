What the papers say – March 23

The Princess of Wales dominates the front pages after the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, and The Independent all run with the line of Kate’s “shock” at her diagnosis.

EXPRESS: Kate: My cancer came as a huge shock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wNL5yYMlfy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 22, 2024

The Daily Mail and The Times splash on Kate’s message to the public that, while she may be ill, she is “going to be OK”.

MAIL: I am well and getting stronger every day… I am going to be OK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4wWTLk87YH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 22, 2024

THE TIMES: Princess reveals her cancer and says: I’m going to be OK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/c5Fk9xY2GM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 22, 2024

The Sun leads with a message to Kate directly: “You are not alone.”

The Guardian and the Daily Star kept things simple, telling of Kate’s chemotherapy treatment.

THE GUARDIAN: Princess of Wales receiving chemotherapy treatment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b1yCWUoWtW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 22, 2024

The Financial Times went a different route, leading with a report on the Bank of England, which signalled that there should be more than one rate cut this year.