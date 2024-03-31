What the papers say – March 31

Easter Sunday’s newspapers feature a range of stories covering politics, health, football, royal matters and exorcisms.

The Sunday Times reports on a poll which predicts the Conservatives face an election collapse which will leave them with fewer than 100 MPs.

The Sunday Times: Tories ‘may be left with fewer than 100 MPs’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B5uASYi4ih — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 30, 2024

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho turns the spotlight on Labour in The Sunday Telegraph, labelling their plans for net zero “dangerous” because of an over-reliance on China.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Labour net zero plan 'puts UK at China's mercy''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YE0KjqDx9E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 30, 2024

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is in the sights of the Mail on Sunday, which says she has been branded a “hypocrite” for criticising the Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty over her tax affairs.

Mail on Sunday: Charles’s surprise tribute to‘that awful’ BBC man #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/553ed98tfI — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 30, 2024

The Observer turns its attention to Gaza as it reports on the Government receiving legal advice that Israel has breached international humanitarian law.

The Observer: UK given legal advice that Israelis flouting law in Gaza: top Tory @aliciakearns #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AM9oojYELi — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 30, 2024

A terror threat to Euro 2024 occupies the front of The Sun on Sunday, which says the attack on a concert venue in Moscow has seen football fans warned of rising concerns ahead of the summer’s tournament in Germany.

On tomorrow's front page: Euro 2024 terror warning to England fans after ISIS Moscow attack and kamikaze drones raise ‘dangers to new level’ https://t.co/PftdcGmOqo pic.twitter.com/sgbJCtAqcK — The Sun (@TheSun) March 30, 2024

The Sunday Express focuses on a vaccine which it says will spare millions of people from “the agony of Alzheimer’s”.

Sunday Express: New wonder jab will prevent dementia #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uPXWLdtZL1 — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 30, 2024

I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher tells the Sunday Mirror of her pride in her friend the Princess of Wales after her cancer diagnosis.

The Sunday People carries a picture of nine-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell as he learns to walk on his prosthetics.

Sunday People: First steps for brave Tony #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J3TCbIrnqh — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 30, 2024

And the Daily Star Sunday reveals the rise in adverts for exorcists.