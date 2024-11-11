What the papers say – November 11

A slew of newspapers splash on supposed contingency talks between the UK and France in the wake of the US election, while some papers shared images of the Princess of Wales as she returns to public duties.

The Metro leads with images of Catherine at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day, while the Daily Mirror headline reads: “Remember them always.”

The i leads with a warning to the Labour Party that its plans to thwart people smugglers from crossing the British Channel are doomed to fail.

The Daily Express also went on the attack with its front saying that Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “disrespecting” winter fuel cut protests in the wake of the recent Budget.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail runs with comments by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, who has admitted that Labour will struggle to pull the military out of its deep financial hole.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, and The Independent splash on Sir Keir’s Monday meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron, with contingency talks on how to deal with Donald Trump supposedly on the cards.

The Guardian reports on the Prime Minister’s French trip, with the British leader set to make a stopover at a French Armistice Day event to pay his respects.

The Financial Times leads on cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin surging 80,000 dollars (£62,000) in value after the US election.

Lastly, the Daily Star says an actor who portrayed Henry VIII has compared him to Mr Trump.