What the papers say – November 12

Mounting pressure on Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby over his handling of a child abuse scandal leads Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail all splash on a senior bishop’s call for Mr Welby to step down after a damning report concluded his failure to act meant a “prolific” abuser was never brought to justice.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Bishop adds to pressure on Welby to stand down” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dXmRJDfkGt — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 11, 2024

Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Welby Must Quit After Failing To Act On Abuse, Says Bishop” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JVMjlJxZv8 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 11, 2024

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from: #DailyExpress 'Can we really trust the Church of England to keep us safe?I think the answer at the moment is no..? Discover more newspapers by visiting https://t.co/BZkqOxi6ay #buyanewspaper #buyapaper #pressfreedom #journalist pic.twitter.com/Xir76hZSpm — TSC News Channel Including #TomorrowsPapersToday (@tscnewschannel) November 11, 2024

Meanwhile, a survivor tells the Daily Telegraph that in failing to act, the archbishop put his reputation over the plight of abused children.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ‘Pressure mounts on Welby to resign’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vBTJ4vD1dK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 11, 2024

Metro reports a petition to remove Mr Welby from the Church of England’s top job has amassed more than 6,500 signatures overnight.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 TIME TO GO ARCHBISHOP 🔴 Church of England sex abuse scandal#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YRpSBBu46c — Metro (@MetroUK) November 11, 2024

The Guardian leads on the assisted dying legislation’s “strict” safeguards for protecting patients.

The Financial Times reports that EU countries may need to spend more on defence as Donald Trump’s return from the White House puts pressure on Brussels to boost military investment.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 12 November https://t.co/LzxbjjGwio pic.twitter.com/8NYoGSp5NF — Financial Times (@FT) November 11, 2024

Water bills must rise to tackle illegal sewage spills, Water Minister Emma Hardy tells the i.

Tuesday’s i: “Water bills must rise to tackle illegal sewage spills, minister tells UK public” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rp6iDjJvSi — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 11, 2024

In sporting news, The Sun and the Daily Mirror both report on Gary Lineker’s decision to leave Match of the Day. The ex-England star and longtime host will quit the programme at the end of the season but will stay at the BBC for another 18 months to anchor its 2026 World Cup coverage.

Tuesday's front page: Gary Lineker is quitting Match of the Day after reaching a deal with BBC chiefshttps://t.co/afkHqPrEHq#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mMeBaV0Jx7 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 11, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star focuses on Premier League referee David Coote’s suspension after a video surfaced of him allegedly making derogatory comments about Liverpool’s former manager.