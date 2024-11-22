What the papers say – November 22

A warning to the UK from Vladimir Putin features among the stories on Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror reports the Russian leader warned UK targets could face strikes after British missiles were used by Ukraine to attack Russia.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Britain and France “will relentlessly fight this campaign of Putinisation”, according to the i.

Friday’s i – “UK and France will stand firm against Putin, vows Lammy” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JemXCR0YLf — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Financial Times all lead with the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the decision backed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Friday’s TIMES: “Israeli leader faces arrest if he flies into Britain” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DTzQxWk9g7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 21, 2024

Friday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Hague court issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu over ‘war crimes’ in Gaza” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sKd40HJAvL — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 21, 2024

Metro reports a British lawyer has died after allegedly being served alcohol poisoned with methanol in Laos.

The Daily Express leads with the Government committing £536 million in aid for overseas agricultural projects amid backlash over inheritance tax changes.

The Daily Mail says Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has revived plans for a boiler tax in an effort to deliver Labour’s clean energy plans.

Friday’s Daily MAIL: “Ed Miliband To Slap Green ‘Tax’ On Your Boiler” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BK3j593KxE — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 21, 2024

The Sun leads with a report on police investigating non-crime hate incidents.

And the Daily Star reports Storm Bert is set to bring 70mph winds, snow and ice over the weekend.