What the papers say – November 7
The American election, which yesterday saw Donald Trump secure himself a second term as US president, dominates front pages across the UK as the world reacts to the change-up within the White House.
The Times, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times all played it straight down the line.
Thursday’s TIMES: “Trump promises golden age after sweeping Harris aside” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6TqmnS5CzJ
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
Thursday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Trump’s clean sweep” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2NBHVPhy5E
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
Thursday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Trump is back” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KSkv1hF3tm
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The Guardian led with a front that sums up how many around the world may have felt in the wake of yesterday’s result.
Thursday’s GUARDIAN: “American dread” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xt0MSsFncU
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The Daily Mirror offered up a similar vibe to its readers.
Thursday’s Daily MIRROR: “What Have They Done…AGAIN?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jclKvzxJT7
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The Independent and the Daily Mail both dubbed Mr Trump’s return to the Oval Office as his “greatest comeback”.
Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/cgA2DfGkZu pic.twitter.com/uVmBu98z5p
— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) November 6, 2024
Thursday’s Daily MAIL: “A comeback to Trump all comebacks!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r2TR5FzEPt
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The front page of the i summed up the result in one word: “Landslide”.
Thursday’s i: “Landslide” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OkiOXGhPIp
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The Sun used one of Mr Trump’s previous jobs – host for the US version of reality TV show The Apprentice – to spice up its headline with: “You’re Rehired.”
Thursday’s SUN: “You’re Rehired” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/we7gCZllV4
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
The Daily Express kept to the black-and-white reality of the matter.
Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “He’s been shot, convicted of a crime and branded a fascist…but he’s still the people’s choice” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y7I31RDLs2
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024
Lastly, the Daily Star went with: “Awkward.”
Thursday’s Daily STAR: “Well, this is awkward!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NFZ9MRvk3R
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024