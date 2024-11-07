What the papers say – November 7

The American election, which yesterday saw Donald Trump secure himself a second term as US president, dominates front pages across the UK as the world reacts to the change-up within the White House.

The Times, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times all played it straight down the line.

The Guardian led with a front that sums up how many around the world may have felt in the wake of yesterday’s result.

The Daily Mirror offered up a similar vibe to its readers.

The Independent and the Daily Mail both dubbed Mr Trump’s return to the Oval Office as his “greatest comeback”.

The front page of the i summed up the result in one word: “Landslide”.

The Sun used one of Mr Trump’s previous jobs – host for the US version of reality TV show The Apprentice – to spice up its headline with: “You’re Rehired.”

The Daily Express kept to the black-and-white reality of the matter.

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “He’s been shot, convicted of a crime and branded a fascist…but he’s still the people’s choice” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y7I31RDLs2 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 6, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star went with: “Awkward.”