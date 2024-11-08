What the papers say – November 8

An honest update from the Prince of Wales has led Friday’s news agenda, with other papers opting for headlines on US president-elect Donald Trump and the related fallout after the US election.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, The Sun, and the Daily Mail all lead on candid comments from William, who described the past year which has seen his wife and father being treated for cancer as “brutal”.

Friday's DAILY EXPRESS: 'It's been the hardest year of my life'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DfhO3WqeFm — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

Friday's DAILY MAIL: William: It's been brutal for us all#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S09xwhDmXn — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The Metro focused on results from an independent review into a Church of England cover-up, with investigators finding the clergy did conceal atrocities committed by its worst-ever serial abuser, who subjected more than 150 child victims to severe physical, sexual, and psychological trauma.

The Daily Telegraph says the Bank of England has placed the blame for a “fresh rise in inflation” for Britons at the feet of Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Friday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Reeves is driving up prices, warns Bank#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QKStVI7PEi — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The Times leads the charge on headlines of an American nature, reporting that Mr Trump is already eyeing tax cuts on US soil while implementing foreign tariffs to encourage economic growth at home.

Friday's TIMES: Trump eyes quick start with tariffs and tax cuts#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HaoNEwiDrB — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The Financial Times also looks across the pond for its lead, with US President Joe Biden urging America to “bring down the temperature” in the wake of the election.

Friday's FINANCIAL TIMES UK EDITION: Biden tells America to lower political heat#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OkWUoL6Nrd — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The Guardian reports that Mr Biden has vowed that the coming transfer of power between presidents will be a peaceful one.

Friday's GUARDIAN: Biden pledges peaceful transition as Putin congratulates Trump#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Eu4RUW7SAA — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The i‘s headline focuses on possible British fallout in the wake of the US election, with the paper reporting president-elect Donald Trump may withhold intelligence from the UK.

Friday's i: Trump could threaten to hold back intelligence from UK, security sources warn#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yvPrzOmqjf — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2024

The Independent reports on calls made by European leaders to Mr Trump, calling on him to stand up to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

The Independent: "EU LEADERS TELL TRUMP: STAND UP TO 'BULLY' PUTIN"@DavidPBMaddox leads for @Independent.FULL STORY: https://t.co/FWqdOh2CXNKEIR STARMER and EU leaders urges DONALD TRUMP to stand up to the "bully" VLADIMIR PUTIN.#TheIndependent#IBPapers#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JELPtU9O9b — ANDY GIBSON (@AndyGibsonTV) November 7, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star has led on the “orange manbaby” taking on space, as with astronomers and sci-fi aficionados alike urging Mr Trump to release troves of supposedly real-life X-files.