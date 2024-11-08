What the papers say – November 9

The fallout from the US presidential election continues to dominate the headlines in Saturday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on charges brought against three people over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate US president-elect Donald Trump before the November 5 election.

One of America’s largest bond managers warns the FTWeekend that Mr Trump’s plans could “overheat” the US economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 9 November

The i weekend says millions of UK households will see a “double whammy” effect on mortgages, thanks to the Budget and the US presidential election. Economists tell the newspaper they expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates slowly in response to world events.

Saturday's front page: UK mortgage rates set to stay higher in 2025 thanks to Reeves and Trump

The Daily Star’s front page says Mr Trump has sparked a “global hissy fit” as world leaders rush to congratulate him on his election victory.

Saturday's DAILY STAR: World hit by a nasty dose of the tango terrors

Back on British soil, The Daily Telegraph reports Labour are investigating a four-day working week for public sector employees, weeks after imposing a £25 billion business tax rise.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour paves way for the four day week'

Ukrainian officials tell The Guardian that Kyiv’s relationship with the UK has “worsened” since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister in June.

Saturday's GUARDIAN: Ukraine fears relations with UK have 'worsened'

The Daily Express leads on plans from pro-Palestinian activists to hold a series of Armistice Day demonstrations across the UK.

Saturday's DAILY EXPRESS: Armistice Day plot to 'swarm' UK cities exposed

A friend of former One Direction star Liam Payne who was with him before he died has denied reports he abandoned the singer, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Mail leads on an NHS nurse becoming the first person in the UK whose death has been directly linked to a weight-loss jab.