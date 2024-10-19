What the papers say – October 19

The Government’s fiscal plans for the upcoming October 30 Budget continue to lead Saturday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, Daily Mail and The Times all splash on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds, which could result in up to a million people paying higher taxes as part of efforts to plug a £40 billion fiscal shortfall.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 19 October

Saturday's Daily MAIL: "Labour Plots A Tax Raid On Your Holidays"

TIMES: Reeves plan will pull 1m into higher rates of tax

Meanwhile, the i’s weekend edition claims extending the freeze could raise up to £7 billion pounds per year.

The Daily Telegraph‘s front page reports the freeze is part of a “triple whammy” move – labelled a “tax raid” by critics – which will also include putting up the fuel duty and raising more money from inheritance tax.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Reeves prepares tax triple whammy'

The Independent claims Ms Reeves has been warned plans to increase inheritance tax will “punish” the middle class.

INDEPENDENT: Reeves warned: Hike in death taxes will punish middle class

The Prime Minister has been warned more migrants will die attempting to cross the channel unless the crisis is treated like a “national emergency”, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun reports former One Direction singer Liam Payne checked himself out of rehab after only two days months prior to his death in Buenos Aires.

And the Daily Mirror reports on singer Cheryl’s heartbreak after ex-boyfriend Liam Payne’s death. The two share a seven-year-old son.

Lastly, the Daily Star’s front page condemns the nation to a “day of shame” amid news Britain’s “long and proud” tea-drinking tradition has been usurped by “faithless coffee drinkers”.