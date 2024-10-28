What the papers say – October 28

Labour’s impending budget reveal takes the lead this Monday, with the October fiscal plan the first for the new British government since the General Election.

The Times, The Guardian, the Independent, and the i all lead on Monday’s first Labour budget.

THE TIMES: Prepare to face reality in budget, public told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vTWe8E4nMH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 27, 2024

GUARDIAN: ‘It’s time to choose a path’ Starmer takes on critics #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8u9SFNWvXj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 27, 2024

The Labour Party has suspended MP Mike Amesbury after CCTV appeared to show him punching a man to the ground, with the story leading the Daily Mail.

MAIL: Labour suspends MP who punched man to ground #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jkMVK7AVYJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 27, 2024

The Daily Mirror splashes on Sir Keir Starmer, with the Prime Minister asking the British public to “judge us by whether, in five years’ time, you have more money in your pocket”.

The Daily Telegraph leads on accusations by Jeremy Hunt against the Office for Budget Responsibility for clearing the road for a Labour tax grab.

TELEGRAPH: ‘Biased’ OBR paving way for Reeves tax grab, warns Hunt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cBKOEqMCsx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 27, 2024

The Financial Times reports that trade barriers are stoking fears for global financial recovery ahead of the US election.

FT UK: Lurch toward trade barriers stokes fears for global recovery #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/74WPw2x3BQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 27, 2024

The Metro reports on the tragic accidental death of a pregnant mum.

Lastly, the Daily Star gets in the spooky spirit of the season, with a hot Halloween approaching.