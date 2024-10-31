What the papers say – October 31
The Budget, handed down by Labour for the first time in 14 years, dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.
The Times, The Guardian, the i and Daily Mail run with their takes on Wednesday’s announcements by Chancello Rachel Reeves.
Thursday's TIMES: A record tax burden#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HtUejU56gZ
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
Thursday's GUARDIAN: Return of tax and spend#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9M8rMceJzc
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
Thursday's i: Reeves' great £40bn tax gamble#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K7CZ0eRfDn
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
Thursday's DAILY MAIL: Reeves' £40bn tax bombshell for Britain's strivers#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BaOGcVVpuE
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
The Daily Mirror also concentrates on the Budget, focusing on Labour’s plan to transform the NHS, schooling system, and more.
Thursday's DAILY MIRROR: Spending power#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f4Ls2vvNz6
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
The Financial Times says Ms Reeves’ £40 billion Budget will aim to fix the “broken” system left behind by 14 years of Conservative rule.
Thursday's FINANCIAL TIMES UK EDITION: Reeves unveils £40bn Budget tax rise#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7ikkb43dKT
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
The Metro uses a play on a former Labour election slogan to describe the Chancellor’s plans, saying “Things can only debt better”.
Thursday's METRO: Things can only debt better!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LuL7RuBj11
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express all opt for a Halloween take on the pre-Halloween tax announcements.
Thursday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Nightmare on Downing Street#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yMJssNkawi
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
Thursday's SUN: At least she kept it down at the pumpkins!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OUcNKu8DQm
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
Thursday's DAILY EXPRESS: Halloween horror show#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vd487wZX84
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024
And the Daily Star focuses on the other big Halloween issue, asteep decline in Britain’s ghost population.
Thursday's DAILY STAR: Ghosts are dying out!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kL0W4ZOl5l
— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 30, 2024